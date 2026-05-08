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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Vitali I. Kholodov, left, the off going sergeant major, and 1st Sgt. Omar J. Garcia, the oncoming sergeant major, shake hands at the conclusion of a 3rd Recruit Training Battalion Relief and Appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, May 5, 2026. The Relief and Appointment ceremony marked the transfer of responsibilities, accountability, and authority from Sgt. Maj. Vitali I. Kholodov to 1st Sgt. Omar J. Garcia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)