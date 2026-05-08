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    3rd Recruit Training Bn R&A [Image 9 of 11]

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    3rd Recruit Training Bn R&amp;A

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Omar J. Garcia, the oncoming sergeant major of 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, is congratulated by guests after a 3rd Recruit Training Battalion Relief and Appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, May 5, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony marked the transfer of responsibilities, accountability, and authority from Sgt. Maj. Vitali I. Kholodov to 1st Sgt. Omar J. Garcia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 15:50
    Photo ID: 9672988
    VIRIN: 260418-M-WJ192-1912
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 828.95 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Recruit Training Bn R&A [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    recruit training
    Third Battalion
    Relief and Appointment
    MCRDSD
    Marines
    Marine Corps

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