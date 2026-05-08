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    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal [Image 2 of 7]

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    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal

    ZIGUINCHOR, SENEGAL

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Tim Farrow, a flight paramedic and noncommissioned officer in charge of a multinational medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) with the Vermont Army National Guard, speaks with a Senegalese resident after coordinating dental care in Ziguinchor, Senegal, May 6, 2026. Conducted during African Lion 2026 (AL26), the MEDREX highlights the Vermont National Guard’s State Partnership Program relationships with Senegal and Austria while bringing together medical personnel from the United States, Senegal, Austria and Italy to share expertise and provide care in resource-constrained environments. AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen the collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations, and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 15:05
    Photo ID: 9672885
    VIRIN: 260506-A-AW306-3762
    Resolution: 4971x3307
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: ZIGUINCHOR, SN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal
    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal
    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal
    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal
    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal
    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal
    Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal

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    Vermont National Guard
    AfricanLion
    MEDREXAfrica
    Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Strronger Together (USAREUR)

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