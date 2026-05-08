Vermont National Guard strengthens State Partnership Program and multinational cooperation during African Lion 2026 MEDREX in Senegal

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U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Andrade, a flight paramedic with the Vermont Army National Guard, instructs Senegalese military medical personnel on tourniquet application and conversion techniques during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at a multinational medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) in Ziguinchor, Senegal, May 6, 2026. The training included instruction on converting a lower-extremity tourniquet to a pressure dressing while maintaining hemorrhage control in an austere environment. Conducted during African Lion 2026 (AL26), the MEDREX highlights the Vermont National Guard’s State Partnership Program relationship with Senegal by bringing together multinational medical personnel to exchange knowledge and strengthen medical readiness capabilities. AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)