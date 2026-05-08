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    2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026 [Image 9 of 9]

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    2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio adjutant general, stand for a photograph with the Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026 following an induction ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, May 1, 2026. Each year the Ohio Military Hall of Fame honors select Ohio veterans for their heroic actions in combat, in service to their country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 15:06
    Photo ID: 9672882
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-DJ450-1188
    Resolution: 3208x2139
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026
    2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026
    2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026
    2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026
    2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026
    2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026
    2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026
    2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026
    2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026

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    valor
    Mike DeWine
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Veterans
    military hall of fame

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