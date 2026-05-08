2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026

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Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio adjutant general, stand for a photograph with the Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026 following an induction ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, May 1, 2026. Each year the Ohio Military Hall of Fame honors select Ohio veterans for their heroic actions in combat, in service to their country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)