2 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2026

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Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, and Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, left, Ohio adjutant general, present the Ohio Medal of Valor to retired Sgt. 1st Class Larry Davidson during the 2026 Ohio Military Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, May 1, 2026. Davidson, who served with the 112th Engineer Battalion and Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), distinguished himself through heroic actions during a 2009 ambush in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, where, despite being wounded, he provided covering fire to ensure the safe evacuation of his team and a wounded interpreter. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)