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    Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center [Image 5 of 8]

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    Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts &amp; Culture Center

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Sitter 

    Navy Band Northwest

    Navy Band Northwest performs a concert at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center in Juneau, Alaska, May 7, 2026. Navy Band Northwest is performing a series of community outreach engagements in Juneau, Alaska, to highlight connections that local communities have to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9672600
    VIRIN: 260507-N-WV584-1431
    Resolution: 5515x3677
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts &amp; Culture Center
    Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts &amp; Culture Center
    Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts &amp; Culture Center
    Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts &amp; Culture Center
    Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts &amp; Culture Center
    Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts &amp; Culture Center
    Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts &amp; Culture Center
    Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts &amp; Culture Center

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