Navy Band Northwest performs a concert at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center in Juneau, Alaska, May 7, 2026. Navy Band Northwest is performing a series of community outreach engagements in Juneau, Alaska, to highlight connections that local communities have to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9672596
|VIRIN:
|260507-N-WV584-1250
|Resolution:
|5512x3675
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Northwest performs at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.