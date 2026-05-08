Former Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate Director Lee B. Oppenheim speaks to the audience after being inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the McNamara Headquarters Complex, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on May 7, 2026. Oppenheim was recognized for his contribution over 42 years of service supporting the warfighter’s fuel requirements and was one of five members inducted in for 2026. (Photo by Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9672278
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-CY368-1056
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The “Oppenheim Effect”: Lee B. Oppenheim inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The “Oppenheim Effect”: Lee B. Oppenheim inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame
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