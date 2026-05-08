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    The “Oppenheim Effect”: Lee B. Oppenheim inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame [Image 4 of 4]

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    The “Oppenheim Effect”: Lee B. Oppenheim inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Former Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate Director Lee B. Oppenheim speaks to the audience after being inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the McNamara Headquarters Complex, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on May 7, 2026. Oppenheim was recognized for his contribution over 42 years of service supporting the warfighter’s fuel requirements and was one of five members inducted in for 2026. (Photo by Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 11:59
    Photo ID: 9672278
    VIRIN: 260507-A-CY368-1056
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The “Oppenheim Effect”: Lee B. Oppenheim inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The “Oppenheim Effect”: Lee B. Oppenheim inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame
    The “Oppenheim Effect”: Lee B. Oppenheim inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame
    The “Oppenheim Effect”: Lee B. Oppenheim inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame
    The “Oppenheim Effect”: Lee B. Oppenheim inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame

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    DLA
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