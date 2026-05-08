The “Oppenheim Effect”: Lee B. Oppenheim inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame

Photo By Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington | Former Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate Director Lee B....... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington | Former Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate Director Lee B. Oppenheim points to his name before being inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the McNamara Headquarters Complex, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on May 7, 2026. Oppenheim was recognized for his contribution over 42 years of service supporting the warfighter’s fuel requirements and was one of five members inducted in for 2026. (Photo by Army Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington) see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va.–After more than four decades supporting the fuel needs of the warfighter at Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Lee B. Oppenheim was inducted into the DLA Hall of Fame at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on May 7.



Oppenheim built a reputation as a technical expert, mentor and problem solver whose influence shaped generations of Energy professionals. His four-decade career culminating in service as the director of the DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate.



“I think I’d like my legacy to be, that I thought outside the box a lot to see how to improve things,” said Oppenheim.



His career with DLA Energy began after a transition from cancer research to petroleum. He applied for a scientific management position and interviewed with the technical operations group.



“When I asked why they picked me, coming out of a medical research field, they said, ‘Well, you have the science background, we can teach you petroleum,’” Oppenheim recalled. “So that’s how I got into petroleum.”



Early in his career, Oppenheim voluntarily accepted a lower-grade position overseas to gain hands-on experience as a quality assurance representative, or QAR. The experience shaped his understanding of operational challenges encountered in the field from terminals, tankers and fuel systems and how best to overcome them.



Throughout his career, Oppenheim became known for bridging gaps between technical experts, contracting officers and operational teams. He said trust was built by understanding how every organization contributed to the larger mission.



“How are we going to accomplish this? By me understanding how I fit into their world, it builds trust, because they know I'm not out just to help myself,” said Oppenheim.



Among his many accomplishments, Oppenheim helped support efforts to resolve the “apple jelly” fuel contamination problem which affected aircraft readiness. The issue was identified as a reaction of a new fuel filter that the U.S. Air Force was using at the time to the additives required in jet fuel, causing jelly-like contaminants in the fuel-handling systems. His work also contributed to expanding the military’s use of commercial jet fuel with required additives, increasing worldwide fuel supply availability.



“The services write the fuel specification and then they determine what additives they need,” Oppenheim said. “It becomes the Energy mission to make sure things are additized prior to sending it to wherever it is needed.”





Beyond technical expertise he championed professional development, reestablishing a program aligned with DLA’s Pathways to Career Excellence also designed to develop highly qualified employees. He rewrote the J07 Quality Assurance of Into-Plane Servicing Contracts course to include essential modern content for QARs to use in the field.



“It was important to bring up people with an understanding of what they were going to do, how they were going to do it, and not throw them into the deep end,” he said.



His dedication to the mission continued after retirement, Oppenheim returned to DLA Energy as a retired annuitant to help incoming leadership and support the organization during personnel shortages.



Oppenheim received his award surrounded by former DLA commanders, Hall of Fame inductees and former teammates. He is among five inductees for 2026.



“Don’t let the computer run your life. Understand what you’re doing and understand how to make a contribution to the overall goal of the agency,” added Oppenheim as he reflected on his Hall of Fame induction.