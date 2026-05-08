Fort Bragg hosted NASCAR driver Austin Dillon for Mission 600 visit

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Austin Dillon, a driver for NASCAR shoots an M4 carbine during a visit on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. Dillon and members associated with the Coca Cola 600 visited Fort Bragg to engage with Soldiers and experience military equipment and training capabilities firsthand. (Photo taken by U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Hocson)