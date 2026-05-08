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    Fort Bragg hosted NASCAR driver Austin Dillon for Mission 600 visit [Image 3 of 5]

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    Fort Bragg hosted NASCAR driver Austin Dillon for Mission 600 visit

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Austin Dillon, a driver for NASCAR shoots an M4 carbine during a visit on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. Dillon and members associated with the Coca Cola 600 visited Fort Bragg to engage with Soldiers and experience military equipment and training capabilities firsthand. (Photo taken by U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Hocson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:26
    Photo ID: 9671791
    VIRIN: 260507-A-IV289-3913
    Resolution: 5231x3487
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Bragg hosted NASCAR driver Austin Dillon for Mission 600 visit [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Bragg hosted NASCAR driver Austin Dillon for Mission 600 visit
    Fort Bragg hosted NASCAR driver Austin Dillon for Mission 600 visit
    Fort Bragg hosted NASCAR driver Austin Dillon for Mission 600 visit
    Fort Bragg hosted NASCAR driver Austin Dillon for Mission 600 visit
    Fort Bragg hosted NASCAR driver Austin Dillon for Mission 600 visit

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