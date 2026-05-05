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    NNSY Command Transformation Office Holds Off-Site Event [Image 3 of 3]

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    NNSY Command Transformation Office Holds Off-Site Event

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Command Transformation Office (Code 100TO) recently held an Departmental Off-site Event to discuss mental models and share understanding of their department’s support of initiatives at America’s Shipyard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 07:29
    Photo ID: 9671368
    VIRIN: 260428-N-UC087-4227
    Resolution: 6229x4153
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NNSY Command Transformation Office Holds Off-Site Event [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Command Transformation Office

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