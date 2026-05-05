NNSY Command Transformation Office Holds Off-Site Event

Date Taken: 04.28.2026 Date Posted: 05.08.2026 07:29 Photo ID: 9671368 VIRIN: 260428-N-UC087-4227 Resolution: 6229x4153 Size: 4.77 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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