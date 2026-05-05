NNSY Command Transformation Office Holds Off-Site Event

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Command Transformation Office (Code 100TO) recently held an Departmental Off-site Event to discuss mental models and share understanding of their department’s support of initiatives at America’s Shipyard.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 07:29
|Photo ID:
|9671368
|VIRIN:
|260428-N-UC087-4227
|Resolution:
|6229x4153
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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