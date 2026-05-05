Date Taken: 04.28.2026 Date Posted: 05.08.2026 07:29 Photo ID: 9671367 VIRIN: 260428-N-UC087-3809 Resolution: 5590x3727 Size: 4.62 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NNSY Command Transformation Office Holds Off-Site Event [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.