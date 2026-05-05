U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain, 31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs Apprentice, works with a military working dog on bite training during a K9 demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2026. Military working dogs conduct explosive and drug searches, search and recoveries, deterrence and apprehend subjects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 05:26
|Photo ID:
|9671320
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-TT513-6684
|Resolution:
|3621x2718
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB Wing chief tours K9 Unit [Image 2 of 2], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.