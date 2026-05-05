Aviano AB Wing chief tours K9 Unit

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain, 31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs Apprentice, works with a military working dog on bite training during a K9 demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2026. Military working dogs conduct explosive and drug searches, search and recoveries, deterrence and apprehend subjects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)