Aviano AB Wing chief tours K9 Unit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Greigo, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, receives a tour of the K9 Unit from Tech. Sgt. Brennan Fletcher, 31st Security Forces Squadron kennel master, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2026. The 31st SFS trains the working dogs to assist in missions, detection and search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)