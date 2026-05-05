Left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Greigo, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, receives a tour of the K9 Unit from Tech. Sgt. Brennan Fletcher, 31st Security Forces Squadron kennel master, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2026. The 31st SFS trains the working dogs to assist in missions, detection and search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 05:26
|Photo ID:
|9671318
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-TT513-7810
|Resolution:
|4794x4958
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB Wing chief tours K9 Unit [Image 2 of 2], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.