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    Aviano AB Wing chief tours K9 Unit [Image 2 of 2]

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    Aviano AB Wing chief tours K9 Unit

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Greigo, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, receives a tour of the K9 Unit from Tech. Sgt. Brennan Fletcher, 31st Security Forces Squadron kennel master, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2026. The 31st SFS trains the working dogs to assist in missions, detection and search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 05:26
    Photo ID: 9671318
    VIRIN: 260424-F-TT513-7810
    Resolution: 4794x4958
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviano AB Wing chief tours K9 Unit [Image 2 of 2], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    K9
    Aviano Air Base
    31st FW, Italy, Airmen, Security Forces, Command Chief

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