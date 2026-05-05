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    MDC-E Launches High Altitude Balloons at Arcane Thunder 26 [Image 2 of 2]

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    MDC-E Launches High Altitude Balloons at Arcane Thunder 26

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Capt. Victoria Connell 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Soldiers from Multi-Domain Command - Europe work with vendors to launch Micro High Altitude Balloons at the National Training Center in California during Arcane Thunder 26, April 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 05:19
    Photo ID: 9671314
    VIRIN: 260417-A-JL230-1124
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MDC-E Launches High Altitude Balloons at Arcane Thunder 26 [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Victoria Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    High Altitude Balloon Launches at Arcane Thunder
    MDC-E Launches High Altitude Balloons at Arcane Thunder 26

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    HAB
    high-altitude balloon
    ArcaneThunder
    surveillance balloon

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