Soldiers from Multi-Domain Command - Europe work with vendors to launch Micro High Altitude Balloons at the National Training Center in California during Arcane Thunder 26, April 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 05:19
|Photo ID:
|9671314
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-JL230-1124
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDC-E Launches High Altitude Balloons at Arcane Thunder 26 [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Victoria Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.