MDC-E Launches High Altitude Balloons at Arcane Thunder 26

Date Taken: 04.16.2026 Date Posted: 05.08.2026 05:19 Photo ID: 9671314 VIRIN: 260417-A-JL230-1124 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 3.1 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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