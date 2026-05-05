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    High Altitude Balloon Launches at Arcane Thunder [Image 1 of 2]

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    High Altitude Balloon Launches at Arcane Thunder

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Capt. Victoria Connell 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Multi-Domain Command - Europe Soldiers work with vendors to launch Micro High Altitude Balloons (HABs) during Arcane Thunder 26 at the National Training Center, California, April 2026. HABs are able to travel to altitudes up to 70,000 feet to provide surveillance, reconnaissance, and detection capabilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 05:19
    Photo ID: 9671312
    VIRIN: 231231-A-HC622-6144
    Resolution: 5471x3648
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, High Altitude Balloon Launches at Arcane Thunder [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Victoria Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    HAB
    High Altitude Balloon
    ArcaneThunder
    Arcane Thunder
    Intelligence
    Reconnaissance & Surveillance

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