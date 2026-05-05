Multi-Domain Command - Europe Soldiers work with vendors to launch Micro High Altitude Balloons (HABs) during Arcane Thunder 26 at the National Training Center, California, April 2026. HABs are able to travel to altitudes up to 70,000 feet to provide surveillance, reconnaissance, and detection capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 05:19
|Photo ID:
|9671312
|VIRIN:
|231231-A-HC622-6144
|Resolution:
|5471x3648
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High Altitude Balloon Launches at Arcane Thunder [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Victoria Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MDC-E Conducts Micro High Altitude Balloon Training in Baltic Region
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