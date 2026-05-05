Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, conduct a live-fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Philippines Naval Detachment Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 5, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)