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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training [Image 20 of 22]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training

    PALAWAN/OZAMIS, PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, conduct a live-fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Philippines Naval Detachment Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 5, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 05:47
    Photo ID: 9671308
    VIRIN: 260505-M-GL456-1250
    Resolution: 6220x4149
    Size: 16.42 MB
    Location: PALAWAN/OZAMIS, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Caleb Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines receive jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines receive jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines receive jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines receive jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines receive jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines receive jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines receive jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines receive jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines receive jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training

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    BK26, Balikatan, MRF-D, Balikatan 2026, FriendsPartnersAllies

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