U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, prepare to fire along the firing line during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Philippines Naval Detachment Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 5, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9671307
|VIRIN:
|260505-M-GL456-1241
|Resolution:
|7525x5019
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|PALAWAN/OZAMIS, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines conduct live fire during jungle warfare training [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Caleb Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.