Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct site survey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt.Thomas Rutter, left, a civil affairs specialist with the 3d Civil Affairs Group, Marine Forces Reserve, and Sgt. Khaleb Lagos, an influence operations specialist with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, measure the length of a room as part of a site survey during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 7, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia)