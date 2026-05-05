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    Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct site survey [Image 1 of 5]

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    Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct site survey

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, inspect the conditions of a building as part of a site survey during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 7, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 04:02
    Photo ID: 9671206
    VIRIN: 260507-M-DG864-1036
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct site survey [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Diana Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct site survey
    Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct site survey
    Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct site survey
    Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct site survey
    Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct site survey

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    TAGS

    command and control
    III MEF
    Indo-Pacific
    III MIG
    KR26
    KaijuRain26

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