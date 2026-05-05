U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, inspect the conditions of a building as part of a site survey during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 7, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 04:02
|Photo ID:
|9671206
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-DG864-1036
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct site survey [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Diana Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.