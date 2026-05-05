Kaiju Rain 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines conduct site survey

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U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, inspect the conditions of a building as part of a site survey during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 7, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia)