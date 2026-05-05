Distinguished Visitors aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

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TARANTO, Italy — (May 5, 2026) Rear Adm. Scott Miller, Deputy Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, left, Cmdr. Michael Schenk, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), center, and Rear Adm. Andrea Ventura, commanding officer of Second Naval Division, Italian Maritime Forces pose for a photo, May 6, 2026. Gonzalez is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)