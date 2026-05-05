TARANTO, Italy — (May 5, 2026) Italian navy Rear Adm. Andrea Ventura, commanding officer of Second Naval Division, Italian Maritime Forces is gifted a command ball cap following a ship tour aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), May 6, 2026. Gonzalez is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 03:46
|Photo ID:
|9671207
|VIRIN:
|260505-N-AY869-1171
|Resolution:
|3945x2630
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished Visitors aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.