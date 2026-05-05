Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gabriel L. Diana, center left, commanding officer of 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, speaks with Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Glenn is from New York State, Diana is from Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hageali)