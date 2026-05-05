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    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base [Image 4 of 9]

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    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hageali        

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, right, commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, presents a challenge coin to Sgt. Jose Beza, a logistics specialist assigned to 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Glenn is from New York state, Beza is from New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9671125
    VIRIN: 260507-M-IG436-1008
    Resolution: 5575x3722
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander visits Clark Air Base

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