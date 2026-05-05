Commander JRM awards 27th Annual Student Excellence Award to Guam High School Junior

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AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 8, 2026) Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, makes a live guest appearance on Guam High School’s student news broadcast “Panther News Network” to announce the winner of the 27th Annual Student Excellence Award, May 8. Mietus presented the award to Connor S. Cox who maintained a grade point average of 3.5 while balancing four Advanced Placement courses, extensive community volunteerism, and exemplary leadership as the NJROTC Color Guard Commander and Ordnance Officer, Mock Trial Captain and Star Attorney, and Soccer Team Captain. The Student Excellence Award is a Department of War Education Activity program that recognizes academic excellence, extracurricular activities, community service, and leadership of juniors throughout their three years of high school. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)