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    Commander JRM awards 27th Annual Student Excellence Award to Guam High School Junior [Image 1 of 4]

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    Commander JRM awards 27th Annual Student Excellence Award to Guam High School Junior

    AGANA, GUAM

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (May 8, 2026) Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, makes a live guest appearance on Guam High School’s student news broadcast “Panther News Network” to announce the winner of the 27th Annual Student Excellence Award, May 8. Mietus presented the award to Connor S. Cox who maintained a grade point average of 3.5 while balancing four Advanced Placement courses, extensive community volunteerism, and exemplary leadership as the NJROTC Color Guard Commander and Ordnance Officer, Mock Trial Captain and Star Attorney, and Soccer Team Captain. The Student Excellence Award is a Department of War Education Activity program that recognizes academic excellence, extracurricular activities, community service, and leadership of juniors throughout their three years of high school. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 21:12
    Photo ID: 9670783
    VIRIN: 260508-N-JC256-1008
    Resolution: 7255x4839
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: AGANA, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander JRM awards 27th Annual Student Excellence Award to Guam High School Junior [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander JRM awards 27th Annual Student Excellence Award to Guam High School Junior
    Commander JRM awards 27th Annual Student Excellence Award to Guam High School Junior
    Commander JRM awards 27th Annual Student Excellence Award to Guam High School Junior
    Commander JRM awards 27th Annual Student Excellence Award to Guam High School Junior

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