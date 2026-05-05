Players and attendees gather for a group photo after the Joint Operation Softball Game between Midwestern State University and Sheppard Air Force Base at Mustangs Park in Wichita Falls, Texas, May 5, 2026. MSU secured the win over Sheppard AFB, bringing the matchup to a close and uniting everyone for a final moment together as they posed with the trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 16:47
|Photo ID:
|9670363
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-GJ229-1389
|Resolution:
|5608x2804
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.