Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond

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Players and attendees gather for a group photo after the Joint Operation Softball Game between Midwestern State University and Sheppard Air Force Base at Mustangs Park in Wichita Falls, Texas, May 5, 2026. MSU secured the win over Sheppard AFB, bringing the matchup to a close and uniting everyone for a final moment together as they posed with the trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)