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    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond [Image 7 of 7]

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    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    Players and attendees gather for a group photo after the Joint Operation Softball Game between Midwestern State University and Sheppard Air Force Base at Mustangs Park in Wichita Falls, Texas, May 5, 2026. MSU secured the win over Sheppard AFB, bringing the matchup to a close and uniting everyone for a final moment together as they posed with the trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 16:47
    Photo ID: 9670363
    VIRIN: 260505-F-GJ229-1389
    Resolution: 5608x2804
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond

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    MSU
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW

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