(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen in Training, assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, rally from the stands during the Joint Operation Softball Game between Midwestern State University and Sheppard AFB at Mustangs Park in Wichita Falls, Texas, May 5, 2026. Their energy captured how events like this give Airmen opportunities to build morale, connect with others, and take a break from the demands of training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 16:47
    Photo ID: 9670361
    VIRIN: 260505-F-GJ229-1327
    Resolution: 5073x3382
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond
    Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSU
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery