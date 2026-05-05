U.S. Air Force Airmen in Training, assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, rally from the stands during the Joint Operation Softball Game between Midwestern State University and Sheppard AFB at Mustangs Park in Wichita Falls, Texas, May 5, 2026. Their energy captured how events like this give Airmen opportunities to build morale, connect with others, and take a break from the demands of training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 16:47
|Photo ID:
|9670361
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-GJ229-1327
|Resolution:
|5073x3382
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Operation Softball Game: Sheppard AFB and MSU Come Together on the Diamond [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.