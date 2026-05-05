Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill

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U.S. Marine Corps 1stSgt Scott Prutch (right), Drill Instructor School East First Sergeant, instructs Sgt. Chakhira Goodwater on how to properly conduct a drill card on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 6 2026. Students in Drill Instructor School are tested on a variety of subjects, including drill procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic)