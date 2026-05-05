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    Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill [Image 5 of 5]

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    Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps 1stSgt Scott Prutch (right), Drill Instructor School East First Sergeant, instructs Sgt. Chakhira Goodwater on how to properly conduct a drill card on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 6 2026. Students in Drill Instructor School are tested on a variety of subjects, including drill procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9670296
    VIRIN: 260506-M-QW608-1167
    Resolution: 2775x3700
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ana Kalajzic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill Practice
    Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill Practice
    Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill Practice
    Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill

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