U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Genaro Vasquez, a Drill Instructor School student, executes inspection arms on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 6, 2026. Students in Drill Instructor School are tested on a variety of subjects, including drill procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9670287
|VIRIN:
|260506-M-QW608-1041
|Resolution:
|3665x2932
|Size:
|789.51 KB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill Practice [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ana Kalajzic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.