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    Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill Practice [Image 1 of 5]

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    Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill Practice

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Genaro Vasquez, a Drill Instructor School student, executes inspection arms on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 6, 2026. Students in Drill Instructor School are tested on a variety of subjects, including drill procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9670287
    VIRIN: 260506-M-QW608-1041
    Resolution: 3665x2932
    Size: 789.51 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill Practice [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ana Kalajzic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Drill Instructor
    Recruit Training
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    Training
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