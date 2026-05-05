Drill Instructor School Close-Order Drill Practice

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Genaro Vasquez, a Drill Instructor School student, executes inspection arms on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 6, 2026. Students in Drill Instructor School are tested on a variety of subjects, including drill procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ana Kalajzic)