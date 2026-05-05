NASA Administrator visits WSMR

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, a commercial astronaut, visited White Sands Missile Range May 6. Isaacman and his staff toured the WSMR museum and the Army blockhouse at LC-33 with WSMR Commander Col. Andrew Morgan and Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes Acevedo.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9670289
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-EC066-1088
|Resolution:
|5838x3864
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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