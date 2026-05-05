NASA Administrator visits WSMR

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NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, a commercial astronaut, visited White Sands Missile Range May 6. Isaacman and his staff toured the WSMR museum and the Army blockhouse at LC-33 with WSMR Commander Col. Andrew Morgan and Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes Acevedo.