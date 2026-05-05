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    NASA Administrator visits WSMR [Image 2 of 2]

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    NASA Administrator visits WSMR

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Miriam Rodriguez 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, a commercial astronaut, visited White Sands Missile Range May 6. Isaacman and his staff toured the WSMR museum and the Army blockhouse at LC-33 with WSMR Commander Col. Andrew Morgan and Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes Acevedo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:47
    Photo ID: 9670286
    VIRIN: 260506-A-EC066-4428
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NASA Administrator visits WSMR [Image 2 of 2], by Miriam Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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