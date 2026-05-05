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    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement [Image 12 of 12]

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    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Saldana 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260507-N-QN764 WASHINGTON (May 07, 2026) Chief Musician Adrienne Welker, from Tuscaloosa, AL, is presented with an award by Captain Robert "Seph" Coats, from Carmichael, CA. The Navy Band presented this ceremony to commemorate MUC Welker's retirement. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9670263
    VIRIN: 260507-N-QN764-1072
    Resolution: 5112x3651
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jesse Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement
    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement
    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement
    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement
    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement
    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement
    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement
    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement
    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement
    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement
    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement
    Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement

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