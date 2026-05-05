Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement

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260507-N-QN764 WASHINGTON (May 07, 2026) Chief Musician Adrienne Welker, from Tuscaloosa, AL, is presented with an award by Captain Robert "Seph" Coats, from Carmichael, CA. The Navy Band presented this ceremony to commemorate MUC Welker's retirement. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana)