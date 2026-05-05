260507-N-QN764 WASHINGTON (May 07, 2026) Chief Musician Adrienne Welker, from Tuscaloosa, AL, is presented with an award by Captain Robert "Seph" Coats, from Carmichael, CA. The Navy Band presented this ceremony to commemorate MUC Welker's retirement. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9670262
|VIRIN:
|260507-N-QN764-1070
|Resolution:
|5595x3723
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Musician Adrienne Welker Retirement [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jesse Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.