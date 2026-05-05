Maj. Joel Loranger, the operations officer for the 157th Security Forces Squadron, is awarded the Bronze Star Medal May 2, 2026, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Loranger earned the decoration for his leadership as the defense force commander at Al Asad Air Base from April to October 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9670002
|VIRIN:
|260503-Z-DV347-1061
|Resolution:
|2307x3461
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Hampshire Airman Earns Bronze Star [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Hampshire Airman Earns Bronze Star
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