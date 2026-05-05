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    New Hampshire Airman Earns Bronze Star [Image 3 of 3]

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    New Hampshire Airman Earns Bronze Star

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Joel Loranger, the operations officer for the 157th Security Forces Squadron, is awarded the Bronze Star Medal May 2, 2026, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Loranger earned the decoration for his leadership as the defense force commander at Al Asad Air Base from April to October 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 14:13
    Photo ID: 9670002
    VIRIN: 260503-Z-DV347-1061
    Resolution: 2307x3461
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New Hampshire Airman Earns Bronze Star [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New Hampshire
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