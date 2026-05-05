New Hampshire Airman Earns Bronze Star

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Maj. Joel Loranger, the operations officer for the 157th Security Forces Squadron, is awarded the Bronze Star Medal May 2, 2026, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Loranger earned the decoration for his leadership as the defense force commander at Al Asad Air Base from April to October 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)