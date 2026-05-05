New Hampshire Airman Earns Bronze Star

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden | Maj. Joel Loranger, the operations officer for the 157th Security Forces Squadron, salutes Maj. Michael Petrin, commander of the 157th SFS, at a recognition ceremony May 2, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Loranger was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for distinguished accomplishments while deployed to Iraq, where he led security forces through a series of enemy aerial attacks during a six-month combat tour. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden) see less | View Image Page

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. — A New Hampshire Air National Guard officer was awarded the Bronze Star Medal May 2, 2026, for distinguished accomplishments while deployed to Iraq, where he led security forces through a series of enemy aerial attacks during a six-month combat tour.

Maj. Joel Loranger, the Security Forces Operations Officer for the 157th Air Refueling Wing, earned the decoration for his leadership as the defense force commander at Al Asad Air Base from April to October 2025.

As the installation’s senior security forces leader, Loranger was responsible for defending one of the most strategically significant air bases in the region during a period marked by renewed hostile activity.

Before Loranger assumed his role, the installation had gone a prolonged period without coming under attack.

“The mission in Iraq was unique and critical to U.S. operations in the region,” said Loranger.

During his deployment, Al Asad Air Base came under repeated enemy attacks, placing Loranger and his Airmen at the forefront of force protection operations. All of the attacks were conducted through aerial means; however, due to the robust air defense systems employed by U.S. forces, none were able to impact the base.

Loranger oversaw base defense, coordinated response efforts and ensured the safety of personnel and critical assets under sustained threat.

“When we had incoming fire, all non-essential personnel would go to bunkers, but all my defenders were going out there and putting themselves at risk without even thinking about it,” said Loranger. “Sometimes as a leader you can get frustrated with certain things, but when you see that kind of bravery, that kind of sacrifice, it is inspiring to me.”

There were also operational demands beyond the immediate threat environment.

“There were complexities in coordinating across multiple command structures at higher levels, located in different places throughout the theater and the world,” he said.

Despite those complexities, Loranger emphasized the performance of the Airmen under his command.

“The defenders that I was in command of in Iraq were a rockstar crew,” said Loranger. “They didn’t complain. Despite the long hours and the conditions, they made the best of it.”

In addition to leading base defense operations, Loranger worked alongside coalition forces from multiple partner nations as well as deployed U.S. Army units, coordinating efforts to maintain security across the installation.

“He’s a stellar officer and operations officer,” said Maj. Michael Petrin, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron. “He’s exactly the kind of leader you want in a challenging environment.”

Originally slated for a different assignment, Loranger was selected to deploy to Iraq after the National Guard Bureau contacted the 157th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron to fill a major’s billet in a challenging environment. Petrin said Loranger was the clear choice for the mission.

This deployment marked a significant milestone in his military career—his first as a commissioned officer in a command role. He previously deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in 2008 as an enlisted noncommissioned officer.

“As a drill status guardsman officer at home station, my purpose is to train our people and make sure they are ready to go out the door,” said Loranger.

Loranger enlisted in security forces and served for 13 years before commissioning in 2013, bringing an enlisted perspective to his leadership in a high-threat environment.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge to our Airmen from his extensive expertise, both as a defender and from his career in civilian law enforcement,” Petrin said.

Senior Master Sgt. William J. Werner, standardization and evaluation superintendent for the 157th Security Forces Squadron, has worked closely with Loranger for nearly a decade.

“Major Loranger has always been a ‘for the troops’ type of leader,” said Werner. “I believe that stems from his time as an enlisted Airman, where he has never forgotten where he came from.”

Werner emphasized that Loranger’s leadership style is grounded in presence and trust.

“He loves to be with the troops; he can commonly be found with them in the field,” said Werner. “I know I speak for the masses when I say that I would follow Major Loranger anywhere.”

Outside of his military service, Loranger serves as a patrol sergeant with the Westbrook Police Department in Maine, where he has built a law enforcement career spanning more than two decades.

At home in Biddeford, Maine, he and his wife have two children, including a 19-year-old daughter in college and a 14-year-old son.

Despite the demands of his dual careers, Loranger values simple moments, starting his day with a cup of coffee at sunrise and staying active by playing ice hockey.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to go over there and serve in that capacity,” said Loranger. “The right people came together at the right time, and we were tremendously successful at what we were doing.”

The Bronze Star Medal recognizes Loranger’s leadership under fire and the collective efforts of the Airmen, Soldiers and coalition partners he served alongside during one of the most demanding deployments of his career.

“I am immeasurably honored and humbled to receive this award, but it’s not about me,” he added. “It’s about the men and women I serve with every day.”