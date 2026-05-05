Thunderbirds fly over historic Route 66

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, Thunderbird 8/Advance Pilot and Narrator assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, flies over historic Route 66 in Kingman, Arizona, on March 18, 2026. The flyover served to generate regional interest while enroute to the Luke Days 2026 Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)