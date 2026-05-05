U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, Thunderbird 8/Advance Pilot and Narrator assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, flies over historic Route 66 in Kingman, Arizona, on March 18, 2026. The flyover served to generate regional interest while enroute to the Luke Days 2026 Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9669608
|VIRIN:
|031826-F-IA158-1021
|Resolution:
|6068x4854
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|KINGMAN, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds fly over historic Route 66 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.