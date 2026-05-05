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    Thunderbirds fly over historic Route 66 [Image 1 of 4]

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    Thunderbirds fly over historic Route 66

    KINGMAN, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, Thunderbird 8/Advance Pilot and Narrator assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, flies over historic Route 66 in Kingman, Arizona, on March 18, 2026. The flyover served to generate regional interest while enroute to the Luke Days 2026 Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:51
    Photo ID: 9669608
    VIRIN: 031826-F-IA158-1021
    Resolution: 6068x4854
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: KINGMAN, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thunderbirds fly over historic Route 66 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Thunderbirds fly over historic Route 66
    Thunderbirds fly over historic Route 66
    Thunderbirds fly over historic Route 66

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    Thunderbirds, Blind Trust, Americas Team, Freedom 250, Route 66, Luke Days 2026

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