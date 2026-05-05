Louisiana National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Nicholas Acosta, 18th Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s incoming commander, during an official change of command ceremony at the 1-141st Field Artillery Battalion Armory on Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, May 2, 2026.