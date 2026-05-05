Lt. Col. Nicholas Acosta, 18th Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s incoming commander, addresses the crowd during an official change of command ceremony at the 1-141st Field Artillery Battalion Armory on Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, May 2, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 12:22
|Photo ID:
|9669435
|VIRIN:
|260502-Z-SE049-1036
|Resolution:
|9392x6336
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisiana National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Peter Drasutis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Louisiana National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.