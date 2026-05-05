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    Louisiana National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    Louisiana National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Capt. Peter Drasutis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Lt. Col. Nicholas Acosta, 18th Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s incoming commander, addresses the crowd during an official change of command ceremony at the 1-141st Field Artillery Battalion Armory on Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, May 2, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:22
    Photo ID: 9669435
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-SE049-1036
    Resolution: 9392x6336
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Louisiana National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Peter Drasutis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Louisiana National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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