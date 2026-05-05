Sailors use metal shoring for damage control drill onboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

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U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, set up metal shoring during a damage control training team evolution aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Feb. 2, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Navy Photo)