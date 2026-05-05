U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, set up metal shoring during a damage control training team evolution aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Feb. 2, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9669319
|VIRIN:
|260202-N-VA505-1161
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors use metal shoring for damage control drill onboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.