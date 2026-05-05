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    Sailors use metal shoring for damage control drill onboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70) [Image 1 of 2]

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    Sailors use metal shoring for damage control drill onboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Miller 

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, set up metal shoring during a damage control training team evolution aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Feb. 2, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Navy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 11:17
    Photo ID: 9669316
    VIRIN: 260202-N-VA505-1119
    Resolution: 3539x5662
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors use metal shoring for damage control drill onboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sailors use metal shoring for damage control drill onboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70)
    Sailors use metal shoring for damage control drill onboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

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