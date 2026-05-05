A Legacy Honored - Nurse Week at Naval Hospital Bremerton

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BREMERTON, Wash. – U.S. Navy Nurse Corps officer stationed at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton celebrate National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2026, which culminated with the Navy Nurse Corps birthday, May 13. The weeklong celebration honors the dedication, skill, and history of the Navy Nurse Corps and their civilian registered nurse counterparts. Established by Congress on May 13, 1908, the Navy Nurse Corps comprises more than 4,000 active duty and reserve officers, who work alongside dedicated federal civil service nurses to provide critical healthcare services globally and locally. The annual weeklong observance recognizes the vital role this integrated nursing team plays in maintaining force medical readiness, optimizing patient outcomes, and providing compassionate care to Sailors, Marines, retirees, and their families throughout the Pacific Northwest.(official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, Public Affairs, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton).