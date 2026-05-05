A Legacy Honored - Nurse Week at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BREMERTON, Wash. – U.S. Navy Chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han, right, performs the traditional Blessing of the Hands ceremony for Navy Nurse Corps officer and civil service registered nurses assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command/Naval Hospital Bremerton during National Nurses Week, May 6, 2026. The annual ceremony symbolizes the compassion, spiritual support, and dedication to patient care shared by Navy healthcare providers and the Chaplain Corps. The non-denominational ceremony, co-hosted by the command’s pastoral care team and nursing leadership, was open to all military and civilian nursing staff. The blessing symbolizes spiritual strength, human compassion, and dedication to patient care shared by U.S. Navy clinicians and the Chaplain Corps, reaffirming the command’s commitment to holistic healing and the well-being of the entire medical team as part of mission readiness.(official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, Public Affairs, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton).