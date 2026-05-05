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    A Legacy Honored - Nurse Week at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 1 of 2]

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    A Legacy Honored - Nurse Week at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    BREMERTON, Wash. – U.S. Navy Chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han, right, performs the traditional Blessing of the Hands ceremony for Navy Nurse Corps officer and civil service registered nurses assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command/Naval Hospital Bremerton during National Nurses Week, May 6, 2026. The annual ceremony symbolizes the compassion, spiritual support, and dedication to patient care shared by Navy healthcare providers and the Chaplain Corps. The non-denominational ceremony, co-hosted by the command’s pastoral care team and nursing leadership, was open to all military and civilian nursing staff. The blessing symbolizes spiritual strength, human compassion, and dedication to patient care shared by U.S. Navy clinicians and the Chaplain Corps, reaffirming the command’s commitment to holistic healing and the well-being of the entire medical team as part of mission readiness.(official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, Public Affairs, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 09:43
    Photo ID: 9668796
    VIRIN: 260506-N-QW460-1001
    Resolution: 2306x1533
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Legacy Honored - Nurse Week at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NHB
    NMRTC Bremerton
    Blessing of Hands
    Nurses Week 2026

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