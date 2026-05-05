(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements

    GHANA

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Bernhard Lashleyleidner 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Ghanaian surgeons lead a hand-on surgical scenario during the medical readiness. These Global Health engagements allow individuals to translate experience from combat trauma and complex emergencies into actionable knowledge. Through the GHE program, U.S. medical personnel work alongside counterparts across Europe and Africa in collaborative exchanges designed to share knowledge and skills in both directions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 08:17
    Photo ID: 9668405
    VIRIN: 250528-D-HN506-1057
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 288.56 KB
    Location: GH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements [Image 2 of 2], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements
    Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #GlobalHealthEngagement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery