Ghanaian surgeons lead a hand-on surgical scenario during the medical readiness. These Global Health engagements allow individuals to translate experience from combat trauma and complex emergencies into actionable knowledge. Through the GHE program, U.S. medical personnel work alongside counterparts across Europe and Africa in collaborative exchanges designed to share knowledge and skills in both directions.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:17
|Photo ID:
|9668405
|VIRIN:
|250528-D-HN506-1057
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|288.56 KB
|Location:
|GH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements [Image 2 of 2], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements
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