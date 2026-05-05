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    15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization [Image 6 of 8]

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    15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, fly a small Unmanned Aircraft System during sUAS familiarization at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. Purpose of this training is for all personnel to have completed a rigorous certification program encompassing technical proficiency, situational awareness & safety, and regulatory compliance to ensure every operator is fully equipped to navigate and manage the sUAS ecosystem with precision and legal integrity.
    (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 07:48
    Photo ID: 9668369
    VIRIN: 260507-A-BS310-1059
    Resolution: 3419x2279
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization [Image 8 of 8], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization
    15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization
    15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization
    15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization
    15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization
    15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization
    15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization
    15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization

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    USArmy
    TrainToWin
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    7th Engineer Brigade

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