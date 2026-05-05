15th Engineer Battalion sUAS familiarization

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U.S. Soldiers with 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, operate a small Unmanned Aircraft System controller during sUAS familiarization at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. Purpose of this training is for all personnel to have completed a rigorous certification program encompassing technical proficiency, situational awareness & safety, and regulatory compliance to ensure every operator is fully equipped to navigate and manage the sUAS ecosystem with precision and legal integrity.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)