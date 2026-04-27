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    Force-on-Force Training: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment trains against Allied forces during Project Flytrap 5.0 [Image 5 of 5]

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    Force-on-Force Training: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment trains against Allied forces during Project Flytrap 5.0

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Honce 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, provide overwatch while participating in force-on-force training during Project Flytrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 6, 2026. Project Flytrap is a counter-unmanned aerial system exercise designed to integrate emerging technologies and inform future Army requirements and doctrine. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move, decide, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Joseph Honce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 04:46
    Photo ID: 9668093
    VIRIN: 260506-A-AH359-9207
    Resolution: 5344x3563
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Force-on-Force Training: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment trains against Allied forces during Project Flytrap 5.0 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joseph Honce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Force-on-Force Training: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment trains against Allied forces during Project Flytrap 5.0
    Force-on-Force Training: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment trains against Allied forces during Project Flytrap 5.0
    Force-on-Force Training: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment trains against Allied forces during Project Flytrap 5.0
    Force-on-Force Training: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment trains against Allied forces during Project Flytrap 5.0
    Force-on-Force Training: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment trains against Allied forces during Project Flytrap 5.0

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    StrongerTogether, VCorps, 366thMPAD26, 2d Cavalry Regiment, Project Flytrap, Sword26

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